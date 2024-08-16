ENG
Intensity of mining by occupiers of Black Sea has dropped to almost zero - Ukrainian Navy

The intensity of mining in the Black Sea by the Russian occupiers has decreased to almost zero.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to ArmyInform.

"The intensity of mining has dropped to almost zero. A Su-24 aircraft that was attempting to remotely mine was destroyed. The Russians do not dare to go to sea and lay mines now either," Pletenchuk said.

Currently, the threat is posed by so-called drifting mines. The Ukrainian military is monitoring and defusing such mines.

"After the assault, some objects can move, mines can surface if they come off the anchor, and then they pose more of a threat. Every day we inspect the ways the vessel goes to sea," said the navy spokesman.

