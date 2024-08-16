Kyiv community hands over 600 Mavic and FPV drones to 5th Kyiv assault brigade, - Klytschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko has handed over 600 drones of various types to the fighters of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade from the capital's community.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I handed over another batch of aid to our defenders at the front from the community of the capital. The fighters of the 5th separate Kyiv assault brigade received 600 UAVs to Donbas. Among them are 300 10-inch FPV drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras and 300 MAVIC drones," Klytschko wrote.

The mayor of Kyiv noted that in late July he once again visited the military on the front line and then handed over another 250 UAVs of various types to the 5th Assault Brigade.

"Today, when the situation at the front is very difficult, our defenders especially need support and assistance. And we are doing our best to provide the soldiers with the necessary equipment and gear and bring the Victory closer," emphasized Klytschko.

Read more: Night attack of "Shaheds" in Kyiv region: Four private houses and car are damaged

Earlier it was reported that Vitalii Klytschko visited 4 brigades in the Kharkiv axis and in Donbas and handed over about 500 drones and electronic warfare systems from the Kyiv community.

Also in early August, Klytschko handed over 1200 UAVs of various types and 60 automotive electronic warfare systems to the soldiers of the 112th Kyiv Separate Territorial Defense Brigade.