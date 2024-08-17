In south, 81 occupiers and 28 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed during day, 3 military supply points were damaged

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, 81 occupiers were destroyed.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 81 people.

The Russians also lost 28 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

1 tank;

12 artillery systems;

9 units of armored vehicles;

3 reconnaissance UAVs;

3 boats.

Read more: In south, 67 occupants and 40 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed over last day, and 4 ammunition depots were damaged

Ukrainian defenders also hit 3 field supply points, 13 dugouts, 7 observation points, and 4 firing positions.

Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 598,180 Russian invaders.