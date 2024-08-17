Zelenskyy listened to Sirskyi’s report: Position of our forces in Kursk region has been strengthened, there is a replenishment of exchange fund

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The first is the Toretsky and Pokrovsky directions. During the day, dozens of Russian assaults on our positions. But our soldiers and units are doing everything to destroy the occupier and repel the assaults. The situation is under control.

The second is an operation in the Kursk region. As of this morning, there is a replenishment of the exchange fund for our state. Thank you to all the soldiers and commanders who are taking Russian soldiers prisoner and thereby bringing the release of our soldiers and civilians held by Russia closer," the message reads.

Read more: Syrskyi and General Brown discussed most critical needs of Defense Forces in terms of weapons

As Zelenskyy noted, General Syrskyi also reported on strengthening the positions of our forces in the Kursk region and expanding the stabilized territory.

"The third is to ensure our actions with weapons and strong decisions. We are working on new support packages for our state from partners. We are defining priority points. The main thing is to limit Russia's offensive potential and our long-range capability. We are preparing appropriate assignments for Ukrainian diplomats," the president added.

Read more: Syrskyi reports at Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff on establishment of military commandant’s office in Suzha, it is headed by Major General Moskalev. VIDEO