"Tracked Russian drone. Again there was no cover from air": "servant of people" Bezuhla on destruction of MiG-29 and HIMARS by Russians

Russian troops were able to track down and unfortunately destroy Ukrainian MiG-29s and HIMARS using drones.

MP Mariana Bezuhla, who left the Servant of the People faction, said this on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"In case you missed the news about the destruction of the Ukrainian MiG-29 in the Dnipro River, no one from the Ukrainian Air Force Command admitted that there was no air cover again, and it was tracked by a Russian drone. When the aircraft landed for refuelling and resupply, it was destroyed.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians destroyed MiG-29 in Dnipro: no casualties, - Ihnat

HIMARS was also destroyed in Sumy region. The Russians were guiding the vehicle with a drone and corrected it without any obstacles," Bezuhla said.