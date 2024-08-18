Destroyed 13 out of 16 air targets: 2 KN-23 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shaheds - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 18, 2024, the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles from the Kursk and Voronezh regions, cruise and guided air missiles, as well as "Shahed" type UAVs. Air defense forces shot down 13 of 16 air targets.

this was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

A total of 16 means of air attack of the enemy were detected by the radio engineering troops of the Air Force:

1 "Iskander-M" ballistic missile;

2 KN-23 ballistic missiles;

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles;

3 cruise missiles (type to be specified);

8 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs.

As Oleshchuk noted, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and electronic warfare units shot down 13 aerial targets within the Kyiv, Sumy and Poltava regions:

2 KN-23 ballistic missiles;

3 cruise missiles (type to be specified);

8 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs.

The rest of the missiles that were not included in the downed statistics did not reach the desired targets. Previously, there were no casualties or casualties.

