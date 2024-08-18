Near Lyptsi, number of wounded occupiers who are not being evacuated is increasing. In area of ​​Hlyboke, enemy is regrouping assault groups - OSGT "Kharkiv"

During the past day, the situation in the Kharkiv direction has not undergone any significant changes. Since the beginning of this day, 2 combat clashes have been going on in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi areas.

"In the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke, the enemy regrouped assault groups in forward positions, carried out evacuation measures and logistical support measures. Cases of refusal of enemy personnel to advance to positions are noted," the message says.

The OSGT "Kharkiv" noted that an increase in the number of sanitary losses of the enemy, whose evacuation is not carried out, was recorded near Lyptsi.

In the area of ​​the village of Staritsa, the combat activity of the enemy is decreasing, measures are being taken with fortification equipment.

"In Vovchansk, the occupiers established cooperation between units of the 4th Volunteer Reconnaissance and Assault Brigade and the 1009th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 68th Motorized Rifle Division of the 6th Army, regrouped the assault groups in order to resume assault operations. The enemy shelled the central part of the city with MLRS and heavy TOS-1A flamethrower system," the military said.

During the past day, 6 combat clashes took place. Also, the enemy carried out 1 air strike using 1 air defense vehicle. In addition, the occupiers carried out 63 kamikaze drone strikes and shelled the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 425 times.

Occupant losses per day

The Defense Forces of Ukraine respond adequately to the actions and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

The enemy's losses (irreversible and sanitary) for the past day amount to 82 people.

Also, in our direction, the enemy lost destroyed, and damaged 67 units of weapons and military equipment, in particular:

1 tank;

1 combat armored vehicle;

6 artillery systems;

10 cars;

8 units of special equipment;

41 UAVs.

Destroyed: