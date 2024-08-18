In morning, Russians carried out massive attack in area of ​​Pivnichne and Zalizne, Donetsk region. AFU did not allow losses of positions - General Staff

On the morning of August 18, Russian troops carried out a massive attack in the area of ​​Pivnichne and Zalizne settlements of the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In particular, the Russian occupiers, with the support of an armored group of 12 pieces of equipment, tried to break through the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and advance towards Toretsk," the report says.

It is noted that the Defense Forces repelled the enemy attack with skillful and coordinated actions. Loss of positions is not allowed. During the battle, 10 pieces of equipment were destroyed and 68 Russian invaders were neutralized, 41 of them irreversibly.

