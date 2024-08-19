Explosion occurs in Dnipro suburbs: Russian reconnaissance drone was destroyed (updated)

On the afternoon of August 19, an explosion was heard in the suburbs of Dnipro.

This was reported by correspondents of Suspilne TV channel, Censor.NET informs.

An air alert was declared in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east.

Updated information

"An enemy reconnaissance drone was destroyed in the region. Air Command 'East' we thank you for your protection," Serhiy Lysak said later, the head of the RMA.