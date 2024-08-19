501st Separate Marine Battalion joined offensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk region - Forbes

The 501st Separate Marine Battalion of the Ukrainian Navy joins the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive in Kursk region.

"About 400 soldiers of the battalion are on the front line, where they are performing combat missions," the article says.

According to Forbes journalists, in a sense, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Kursk campaign is an "opportunity for redemption" for the 501st Battalion, as the unit has a "sad history of avoiding combat."

It is noted that until 2014, this battalion was stationed in Crimea. However, when the Russians invaded the peninsula and Ukrainian servicemen received an order from Kyiv to leave for mainland Ukraine, only 64 marines from the 501st Battalion complied. Hundreds of other servicemen of the unit voluntarily stayed in Crimea, effectively siding with the Russian occupiers.

Later, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reconstituted the 501st Marine Battalion. In the first months of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, its soldiers joined the garrison in Mariupol.

The Russians besieged Mariupol, ruthlessly starving and bombing the garrison and civilians. The bulk of the garrison - more than 2,000 people - held out for three months, eventually retreating to the Azovstal steel plant, before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered unit commanders to save the lives of their personnel by surrendering in late May 2022.

According to Forbes, the 501st Marine Battalion had surrendered to the Russians six weeks earlier, in early April.

Over the next two and a half years, about 20 marines from this battalion returned to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange, but about 250 of their colleagues are still captives of Russia.

The Ukrainian command had to rebuild the 501st Marine Battalion from scratch. Replenished with new officers and soldiers, the unit returned to combat in 2023 in the Kherson region.

By the summer of 2024, the battalion was redeployed to the north of Kharkiv Oblast to protect Vovchansk from Russian attacks.

"Last week, the 501st Marine Battalion apparently walked 160 km between Vovchansk and Kursk," Forbes noted.