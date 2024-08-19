The United States has not received a request from the UK to grant permission to Ukraine for Storm Shadow missile strikes on Russian territory.

According to Censor.NET, The Telegraph writes about it.

A Biden administration official told the outlet that the White House has not received a formal request for permission for Ukraine to use long-range British Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory.

According to The Telegraph, British Prime Minister Starmer is currently under new pressure to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russia.

It is noted that the use of Storm Shadow for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation is possible with the consent of the United Kingdom and France, which jointly developed them, as well as the United States.

Stramer supported banning conservatives from using Storm Shadow to strike targets deep inside Russia over fears it could escalate with nuclear-armed Moscow.

Earlier media reported that the United Kingdom expects more than a month from the United States to agree to the use of Storm Shadow missiles by Ukraine for attacks on the Russian Federation.

Read more: UK does not allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Kursk region - media