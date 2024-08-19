Germany plans to transfer two more IRIS-T and 30 Leopard tanks to Ukraine by end of 2024

This year, Germany plans to transfer several more air defense systems to Ukraine, including IRIS-T SLS, Gepard and Leopard tanks, self-propelled guns, and artillery ammunition.

This was announced by the deputy spokesman of the federal government, Wolfgang Buchner, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"By the end of 2024, 2 more IRIS-T SLM air defense systems and 2 IRIS-T SLS launchers will be transferred; 10 further Gepard anti-aircraft tanks; 16 PzH 2000, Zuzana and RCH 155 self-propelled guns; combat drones; several thousand artillery pieces ammunition and ammunition for armored vehicles," said Buchner.

Read more: Germany to hand over Ukraine large military aid package by end of 2024. LIST

Germany will also hand over 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks.

According to him, deliveries will continue in 2025. They provide for the transfer of more than 20 PzH 2000, Zuzana and RCH 155, 20 Marder BMP, 37 Leopard 1A5, 5 Gepard, 3 IRIS-T SLM, and the same number of IRIS-T SLS, as well as 2 Skynex air defense systems and thousands of ammunition.

In addition, this year and next, the country will train another 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen.

Buchner called media reports that Germany is cutting military support to Ukraine an insinuation.