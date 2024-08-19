Ruscists do not evacuate bodies of their soldiers in Kharkiv direction, - OTG "Kharkiv"

Russia does not take away the corpses of its soldiers left on the battlefield in the Kharkiv Region.

This was stated by the spokesman of the "Kharkiv" operational-tactical group, Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the Russian troops almost never evacuate the dead, leaving the bodies to fend for themselves.

"The enemy almost does not carry out evacuation measures for the dead. If he still tries to somehow evacuate the wounded, then irreversible losses remain on the battlefield. Now the heat has returned to the Kharkiv region and this, of course, creates a problem for the enemy," said Sarantsev.

During the past day, the loss of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction reached 59 people, our soldiers captured one more occupier. Sanitary losses of Russian troops reached 60 people.

At the same time, the spokesman of OTG emphasized, the situation in this direction remains difficult.

The enemy continues active assault operations on all areas of the front.

"This is already known to everyone in the Vovchanskyi direction and its adjacent settlements, as well as in the Hlyboke - Lyptsi direction, where the enemy is trying to penetrate into the depth of our defense by all means," Sarantsev said.

Despite this, the Armed Forces successfully restrained the offensive of the occupiers, preventing the loss of positions, he added.