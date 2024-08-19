British Prime Minister remains absolutely resolute in his support for Ukraine - Starmer’s spokesman

The British government has stated that the UK's support for Ukraine remains unwavering, commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words about London's slowing leadership.

This was stated by the spokesman for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters.

In a video message on August 17, Zelenskyy said that throughout the war, "we have seen that Britain has demonstrated real leadership - in weapons, in politics, and in supporting the life of Ukrainian society." But now, he said, "the situation has slowed down."

Commenting on this statement, a spokesperson for the British Prime Minister emphasized that the Prime Minister remains "absolutely unwavering in his support for Ukraine."

See more: Scale of destruction in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, - British intelligence. SATELLITE PHOTOS

"As far as our support is concerned, again, it is unwavering," Starmer's spokesman assured.

At the same time, he added that the British government's position on Ukraine's use of long-range Storm Shadow missiles has not changed.