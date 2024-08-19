Since beginning of war, 1940 attacks on Ukraine’s medical system by Russia have been recorded - WHO

The WHO office has recorded 1940 attacks on Ukraine's medical system by Russia since February 2022.

This is stated in the agency's report, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

As noted, today this is the largest number of attacks that WHO has ever recorded in any humanitarian situation around the world.

"We note new patterns of attacks that are taking place. For more than 2.5 years, 86% of all such attacks have targeted healthcare facilities, and a significant proportion of such attacks are carried out with the use of heavy weapons. In addition, since December 2023, attacks on health facilities confirmed by the WHO have increased significantly, occurring almost daily," the report says.

The WHO also states that access to health care for people living near the frontline is severely limited due to the increased risk of shelling. Since February 2022, an average of 200 ambulances have been damaged or destroyed in attacks.

"In 2024, we are seeing a lot of double attacks. There is now more shelling of civilian infrastructure. We are losing colleagues - medical workers, nurses, doctors, paramedics. This year, many more health workers have been injured than before," said Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative in Ukraine.

The number of casualties among medical staff and patients as a result of Russian strikes has also increased: in 2023, 24 deaths of medical workers and patients were documented, and in the first 7.5 months of 2024, a total of 34 people died. In addition, the level of injuries this year exceeded not only 2023, but also 2022 - 229 people were injured. Overall, one in four attacks on healthcare facilities this year resulted in injuries, according to the WHO.

In addition, according to data collected by the WHO, 42% of all attacks by the Russian Federation since 2022 have been on primary healthcare services. In 2024, secondary care accounted for the largest number of injuries and deaths: one in five attacks resulted in injury. For emergency medical care, every second attack resulted in injury.