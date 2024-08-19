Denmark allows Ukraine to use transferred weapons in Russia

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has assured that Ukraine has the right to use Danish weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to the foreign minister, Denmark's support for Ukraine remains unchanged despite the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region.

"Self-defence may well involve entering the aggressor's territory," he says. - "If, as part of this, you attack the infrastructure or military facilities of the attacking party, then this is fully in line with the rules of war," Rasmussen said.

He noted that Ukraine should not be restricted in its use of weapons.

Assistance to Ukraine from Denmark

Today, on 19 August, Denmark announced the 20th military support package, which was based on the wishes and needs of Ukraine.

The new aid package will increase the industrial pool by DKK 300 million in 2024, which will strengthen the Ukrainian defence industry. An additional 112 million kroons will be allocated to finance procurement through Ukrainian defence companies.