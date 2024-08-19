Our troops control more than 1250 km² of territory in Kursk region and 92 settlements - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian troops control more than 1,250 km² of territory in the Kursk region and 92 settlements.

He said this at a meeting of heads of foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine "Military Diplomacy: Resilience, Weapons, Victory," Censor.NET reports.

"A few months ago, if many in the world had heard that we were planning an operation like the one in the Kursk region, they would have said that it was unrealistic and that it was crossing the red line, the most red of all the red lines in Russia. That is why, in fact, no one has heard about our preparations. And now the real success of our soldiers speaks for itself: our active defensive actions on the other side of the border and Putin's inability to protect his territory from such defensive actions are very eloquent," Zelensky said.

He also added that Ukrainian forces control more than 1,250 square kilometers of enemy territory and 92 settlements.

"We continue to strengthen our positions, stabilize certain areas and replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine. In general, this operation has become our largest investment in the process of liberating Ukrainians from Russian captivity - we have already captured the largest number of Russian prisoners in one operation, and this is a significant result, and this is one of our goals, and our actions continue," the Head of State emphasized.

