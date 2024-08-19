Air Defense of Land Forces destroys 90 Russian drones in week. INFOGRAPHICS

Air defense of the Land Forces destroyed almost a hundred Russian UAVs over the past week.

This was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.

Among destroyed aerial reconnaissance and enemy attack were:

UAV Shahed-131/136 - 19 units

UAV Orlan-10/30 - 7 units

Zala UAV - 38 units

UAV Lancet - 14 units

UAV Supercam - 4 units

UAV Pryvit-82 - 6 units

UAV Lightning - 2 units.

