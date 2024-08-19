ENG
Air Defense of Land Forces destroys 90 Russian drones in week. INFOGRAPHICS

Air defense of the Land Forces destroyed almost a hundred Russian UAVs over the past week.

This was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.

Among destroyed aerial reconnaissance and enemy attack were:

  • UAV Shahed-131/136 - 19 units
  • UAV Orlan-10/30 - 7 units
  • Zala UAV - 38 units
  • UAV Lancet - 14 units
  • UAV Supercam - 4 units
  • UAV Pryvit-82 - 6 units
  • UAV Lightning - 2 units.

