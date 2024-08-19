Ukraine is separated from halting advance of Russian army at front only by partners’ decision on long-range capabilities - Zelenskyy

If the partners lifted all restrictions on long-range capabilities, Ukraine would not need to physically enter the Kursk region to protect Ukrainian citizens in the border area and destroy Russia's potential for aggression.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in Dnipro during a speech at a meeting of heads of foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to the presidential press service.

The head of state emphasized that Russian military bases and airfields, logistics and other military facilities are quite fair targets for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"You should feel both here and in the capitals where you work that Ukraine is separated from halting the advance of the Russian army at the front by only one decision, which we expect from our partners. And this is a decision on long-range capabilities," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that this applies primarily to the work of Ukrainian diplomats, ambassadors and other representatives of Ukraine in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, as well as in countries that are able to resolve the issue of long-range capability themselves or by influencing their partners.

"I emphasize: the format of Putin's response to the operation in the Kursk region proves that there is no rational reason not to let us be really strong, really long-range. And the situation in the Donetsk region is such that further delay by our partners in terms of long-range capability is de facto becoming perhaps the most significant support for Russia's offensive potential," Zelenskyy said.