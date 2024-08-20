Ukrainian defenders are holding the line in the northern part of the village of New York, Donetsk region. Earlier it was reported that it could be captured by Russian troops.

This was reported by the leadership of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, Censor.NET reports citing "UP".

Our soldiers are in New York, holding the line. We control about 20 per cent (of the village - ed.). The Russians are advancing due to a large number of reserves. We kill, they leave. Unfortunately, we do not have such reserves," the press service said.

At the same time, the Luhansk OTG noted that in addition to the lack of infantry, there are also certain problems with the available personnel.

In the direction of New York and neighbouring Toretsk, there are problems with the motivation of the fighters and a fairly high percentage of those who have left their positions without permission.

The sources added that after passing through part of New York, Russian troops are already actively moving towards the next village, Nelipivka.

What preceded it?

Earlier, DeepState analysts reported the advance of Russian troops in Donetsk region, in particular in Pivnichne and New York.

The General Staff said that as of 20 August, in the Toretsk sector, Russians had attacked Ukrainian troops 21 times in the areas of Toretsk, New York, Zalizne, Nelipivka and Pivnichne.

