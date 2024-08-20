ENG
Occupants attack power facilities in Sumy region at night

On the night of 20 August, the enemy launched a missile attack on the energy facilities of the Hlukhiv community in Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of the enemy attack, 72 settlements and more than 18.5 thousand subscribers were left without electricity. Emergency repair work is currently underway," the RMA said.

It is noted that power supply has already been restored to some critical infrastructure facilities of the community and the residential sector.

