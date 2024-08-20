US has not changed policy on strikes deep into Russian territory despite Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk region - White House

The United States' position on long-range strikes on Russian territory has not changed, despite Ukraine's offensive in the Kursk region of Russia.

This was stated by the White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre, Censor.NET reports citing the "EP".

Commenting on the offensive of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, she noted that Ukrainians are defending their territory from the aggressor country Russia.

What I will say is that our policy (on long-range strikes - Ed.) has not changed. I simply have nothing more to add to that," the White House spokeswoman said.

Jean-Pierre also added that the United States was not and is not involved in any aspect of the planning or preparation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk region.

