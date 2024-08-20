Occupants are preparing for assault operations in Vovchansk. Enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance near Hlyboke - OTG "Kharkiv"

The situation in the Kharkiv sector did not change significantly over the last day. There were five combat engagements over the day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of OTG "Kharkiv".

In the area of Hlyboke, the enemy intensified aerial reconnaissance and conducted interposition movements of assault units of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorised Infantry Division, while evacuating its losses.

In the area of Lyptsi, the enemy was replenishing its forces with assault groups of the 7th Separate Motorised Rifle Regiment, providing logistical support.

In addition, near Starytsia, the Russian occupiers conducted an internal rotation of personnel at the frontline positions, as well as moved personnel, ammunition and food in the areas of Buhruvatka and Ohirtseve.

In Vovchansk, the enemy intensified aerial reconnaissance and is preparing for assault operations. He used a heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A in the area of multi-storey buildings.

Hostilities and losses of the enemy

Over the past day, five combat engagements took place, including one air strike involving two guided missiles. The occupiers also launched 56 kamikaze drone strikes and fired 443 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, four more combat engagements have taken place in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

The Ukrainian defence forces are responding adequately to the attacks and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, OTG "Kharkiv" said.

The enemy's losses (irreversible and sanitary) over the last day amounted to 78 people, one occupant was taken prisoner.

In addition, the enemy lost 86 units of weapons and military equipment in our sector, including destroyed and damaged:

1 tank;

10 artillery systems;

8 vehicles;

5 units of special equipment;

57 UAVs.





51 shelters for personnel and one drone control centre were also destroyed.

