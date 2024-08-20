Zelenskyy tried to convince allies to help bring more men of military age back to Ukraine, they refused - Bloomberg

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to help return men of military age from abroad to Ukraine, but was refused.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

"Zelenskyy tried to convince his allies to help bring more men of military age back to Ukraine, asking for their help at bilateral meetings. ... Politicians from Poland to Hungary have said they will not send refugees back as long as the war continues," the article says.

The countries refuse to send Ukrainians back to their homeland, in particular, for economic reasons, the newspaper writes.

