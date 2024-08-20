Today, power outage schedules will be in effect from 16:00 to 24:00 in all regions - "Ukrenergo"

On Tuesday, from 16:00 to 24:00, electricity consumption restrictions will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine due to an increase in the power deficit in the energy system.

This is stated in the message of "Ukrenergo", Censor.NET reports.

As noted, electricity consumption is continuing to grow.

On Tuesday, 20 August, as of 9:30 a.m., the level of consumption is 2.1% higher than the previous day. This is due to the hot weather in most regions of Ukraine.

Yesterday, on 19 August, the maximum consumption was 3.9% higher than on the previous business day, Friday, 16 August. This is a significant increase, roughly equal to the capacity of two thermal power units. It is not possible to add this amount of generation now due to the consequences of Russian strikes on power plants.

"The Ukrainian power grid is still recovering from eight massive Russian attacks, there is a power shortage, and emergency and scheduled repairs are underway at power facilities," the company explained.

"Ukrenergo" called for economical consumption of electricity throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening.

"Due to the growing capacity deficit in the power system, today from 16:00 to 24:00, consumption restrictions will be applied to all categories of consumers, except for critical infrastructure and enterprises that pay for more than 80% of electricity imports for their own needs. We remind you that the schedules for the application of restrictions in each region are set by the distribution system operators - oblenergo. They can be found on the official websites of oblenergo and on their social media pages," Ukrenergo added.

