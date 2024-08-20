Czech Republic to buy ammunition for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets

Part of the proceeds from frozen Russian assets in the EU will be used to supply ammunition to Ukraine. They will be purchased by the Czech Republic as part of its initiative to help Ukraine.

This was announced by Czech Defence Minister Jana Černohová, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, this decision was made by the European Union.

Thus, we will be able to purchase hundreds of thousands of much-needed large-calibre ammunition for Ukraine. This is yet another proof of our allies' confidence in the Czech Republic and our ammunition initiative. This is a unique opportunity to support Ukraine, use resources that originally belonged to Russia, and save public finances of European countries," she stressed.

