Verkhovna Rada supports bill to deprive traitors of state awards

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the first reading the draft law No. 11410 on deprivation of state awards to persons recognised as traitors to Ukraine.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

The bill was supported by 341 MPs.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada has enough votes to ban UOC-MP, - "servant of people" Poturaev

Accordingly, a new additional penalty will be introduced to the Criminal Code - deprivation of state awards for committing certain crimes.

When passing a sentence, the court must consider whether there are grounds for depriving such persons of their awards.

It also provides for the possibility of deprivation of awards by a decision of the National Security and Defence Council.

Earlier , the Verkhovna Rada Committee recommended the adoption of a law to deprive state awards for promoting or propagandising the Russian Federation.

Read more: Zelenskyy submits draft law to VR on status of military fighting in Russia