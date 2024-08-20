Corruption in Ministry of Energy: Verkhovna Rada summons Minister Halushchenko to report on Wednesday

Members of the Verkhovna Rada have summoned the head of the Ministry of Energy, Herman Halushchenko, to give a report on the role of the ministry in the fight against corruption in the energy sector on 21 August.

This was reported by Voice MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak and EU MP Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The parliament supported the decision to immediately summon Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko tomorrow to present a report on the ministry's role in (fighting) corruption in the energy sector," Zhelezniak said.

The reason for summoning Halushchenko was the NABU's suspicions of officials from his structure, which were announced over the past month.

On 12 August, the NABU and the SAPO, together with the SSU and the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, exposed the current Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Hale and three of his accomplices for receiving undue benefits for granting permission to export mining equipment from the frontline area.

On the same day, the Ministry of Energy immediately dismissed Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Hale.