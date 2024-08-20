Status of military personnel fighting on territory of Russian Federation: Parliament adopts draft law

On 20 August, the Verkhovna Rada supported a draft law on the status of the military fighting in the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular in the Kursk region. They will receive the same benefits and preferences as those on the front line.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The bill was generally supported by 321 MPs.

"The Rada adopted No. 11483 on the status of the military fighting in Russia. The law guarantees the military fighting in the Russian Federation, in particular in the Kursk region, the same payments and preferences as on the front line," the MP explained.

What is provided?

According to the document, the law expands social protection for military personnel of certain military and law enforcement agencies and their family members from such agencies who "perform their duty outside Ukraine, in particular on the territory of the aggressor state".

The draft law's card states that it was initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

