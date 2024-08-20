Six more families with children evacuated from TOT in Kherson region

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Six more families were evacuated from the temporarily occupied communities of the Kherson region. They are raising two boys and four girls. The children are between the ages of 3 and 12," he wrote.



Prokudin noted that adults and children are now safe. Doctors and psychologists are working with them to help families adapt to the new conditions.



"This return, like many others, was made possible by the superhuman efforts of Save Ukraine. I am immensely grateful for their work," said the head of KhRMA.

