SSU and National Police detain three more arsonist groups operating in different regions of Ukraine

The Security Service and the National Police have detained three more groups of Russian intelligence agents who committed arson attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zakarpattia regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"The enemy targeted official cars and private homes of the Defense Forces.

To commit arsons, the occupiers remotely recruited young men who were looking for "easy money" in telegram channels.

On the instructions of the Russian special services, the perpetrators first scouted the locations of potential targets, and then committed arsons and recorded them on their own phones.

Read more: In Odesa 6 local residents exposed for burning 15 AFU cars for Russian special services, - SSU. PHOTOS







Thus, in Kyiv:

two residents of the capital who organized a series of arson attacks on the cars of TCR employees in Zakarpattia region were detained.

Among the organizers of the crime was a Kyiv recidivist who had previously served a sentence for drug trafficking. It was he who received the Russian Federation's "order" to destroy the Armed Forces' military vehicles in the western region of Ukraine.

Together with an accomplice, he recruited several residents from Uzhhorod and Mukachevo to carry out the arson attacks on Ukrainian defenders' vehicles.

The next target of the enemy was the private residences of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their families.

According to the instruction, the attackers were to pour flammable mixture on the front door of the apartment of a Ukrainian serviceman from Zakarpattia and set fire to it.

They were detained shortly after.

Read more: About 40 arson attacks on Armed Forces vehicles have already been recorded in Kharkiv region. Most of arsonists are under 18 years old - Syniehubov

Dnipro:

Three more residents of the frontline region were detained for burning five Ukrainian army vehicles in the regional center.

Three more residents of the frontline region were detained for burning five Ukrainian army vehicles in the regional center. In Kryvyi Rih:

two enemy accomplices were detained who tried to arson a service minibus that the military had driven to the city after performing combat missions on the front line.

Law enforcement officers detained all the perpetrators in shortly after and notified them of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (in accordance with the crimes committed):

▪️ part 1, article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations);

▪️ part 2 of Art. 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property committed by arson, explosion or other generally dangerous means).

The detainees are in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison.

See more: Germany hands over 41 trucks to State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. PHOTOS