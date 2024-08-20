Next meeting in Ramstein format to be held on September 6 - media

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence in the Ramstein format will take place on September 6 at the eponymous airbase in Germany. This will be the 24th meeting of the Ramstein format.

This was reported to Radio Liberty by the US Air Force in Europe, Censor.NET reports.

"On 6 September 2024, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will hold a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany," the statement said.

As a reminder, the previous meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence (Ramstein format) was held in person on 13 June at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

Read more: Lithuania begins construction of military base for German troops near border with Belarus