NATO fighter jets intercept 10 Russian warplanes over Baltic region in week - Lithuanian Defence Ministry

Between 12 and 18 August, NATO fighter jets took off three times to intercept Russian aircraft that violated the rules of flight over the Baltic region.

This was reported by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that on 13 August, Alliance fighters flew to identify a Russian Il-20 aircraft flying in international airspace from the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation and then flying in the opposite direction. The Russian Il-20 was flying without a flight plan and without a radar transponder switched on. In addition, the aircraft did not maintain radio contact with the regional flight control centre.

The next day, 14 August, NATO fighters took to the skies again. This time, to identify two Russian TU-22M3s, two SU-30s, two SU-35s and two SU-27s.

Read more: Support for Ukraine to be discussed at NATO Military Committee meeting

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence said that the Russian TU-22M3, SU-30 and SU-35 were flying in international airspace from the Russian mainland and back. Two SU-27 aircraft were circling in the airspace near the Kaliningrad region. The aircraft had no flight plan and no radar transponders or radio communications were activated.

On 16 August, NATO aircraft were lifted to identify a Russian Il-20 aircraft flying from the Kaliningrad region to the Russian mainland. It is noted that the aircraft had no flight plan and no transponder switched on, and did not communicate by radio.

To recap, on 3 August, German and Swedish fighter jets intercepted two Russian Su-30 aircraft over the Baltic Sea off the coast of Latvia.