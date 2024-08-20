Suspicion notice is served to accomplice of Ukrenergo official exposed on embezzlement of UAH 10 million for bulletproof vests procurement - SAPO

Under the procedural guidance of the SAPO, NABU detectives served a notice of suspicion to an accomplice of an official of the National Energy Company Ukrenergo, who was caught embezzling public funds.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SAPO press service.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation in March 2022, the head of the department of NPC Ukrenergo lobbied for the purchase of bulletproof vests at significantly inflated prices. As a result of such intentional actions, the supplier was overpaid more than UAH 10 million.

The investigation established the involvement of a trustee of a Ukrenergo official, whose tasks were to communicate with representatives of the energy company and other agencies and who was directly involved in the sale of bulletproof vests.

As of today, the person was served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Since she did not appear to the detectives and is currently hiding from the pre-trial investigation body, she was served a notice of suspicion in accordance with Articles 135 and 278 of the CPC of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

