Syrskyi: Line of active hostilities on frontline is 1040 kilometres

As of now, the length of the active combat line at the front is 1,040 kilometres.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET cites.

"The defence forces are actively engaged in combat operations on a frontline stretching almost 1,040 km," the Armed Forces chief said.

Also, according to him, Ukrainian soldiers are closing sections of the state border with Russia, Belarus, and Moldova along a 2,393-kilometre stretch.

Syrskyi noted that the main efforts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently focused on holding the occupied borders and preventing the enemy from advancing deeper into the territory, as well as inflicting maximum losses on the invaders and restoring the lost position.

According to the commander-in-chief, in the Donetsk region, the enemy is trying to reach the administrative borders of the region using its superiority in missiles and artillery ammunition. And in the north of the Kharkiv region, the occupiers want to create a buffer zone. In addition, the Russians are trying to advance on the Lyman, Donetsk, and Pokrovsk directions.

In particular, in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy is trying to seize a section of the Kostiantynivka-Pokrovsk road to disrupt the logistics of the Defence Forces as much as possible.

In the north, the shelling of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions continues. The invaders are also conducting sabotage activities there.

Syrskyi also spoke about the situation at the frontline in southern Ukraine. According to him, the situation in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions is tense but under control.

The enemy is trying to advance in the Orikhiv direction, but in general, the Armed Forces have not allowed the loss of key borders.