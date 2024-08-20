Ukraine controls 1263 square kilometres and 93 settlements in Kursk region - Syrskyi

As of Tuesday, 20 August, the Armed Forces of Ukraine controlled 1263 square kilometres of territory and 93 settlements in the Kursk region.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, speaking at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities on Tuesday, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET cites.

"Groups of the Defence Forces are conducting offensive defence in the Kursk direction. Over the period of the offensive in the Kursk region , the Armed Forces have advanced to the depth of the enemy's defences from 28 to 35 km," said the Chief of Defence.

Syrskyi noted that Russian troops are conducting manoeuvre defence, trying to prevent further advancement of the Defence Forces units deep into Russian territory, building up their groupings and moving their troops from other directions.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief added that "further actions of our troops in this area will depend on the development of the operational situation".