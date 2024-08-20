Occupiers attack children’s cafe in Zaporizhzhia region. 15-year-old boy killed, five others wounded. PHOTOS

On Tuesday, 20 August, Russian invaders attacked a children's cafe in the village of Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia region. A 15-year-old teenager died as a result of hostile shelling, and four others were wounded.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Three children were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the cafe. One child is in serious condition.

"The enemy hit the children's cafe directly. The terrorist is injuring civilians and will not stop even before children," writes Fedorov.

Updated information

Later, the National Police reported that four children were injured as a result of hostile shelling: 11, 14, 15 and 17 years old, and a girl, 18 years old. Police paramedics assisted the victims at the scene.

"The 15-year-old boy was taken to the regional clinical hospital in an unconscious state, doctors are conducting resuscitation, the condition of the other victims is stable," the statement said.

According to police, the enemy attacked the village at 5:45 pm. The munition, the type of which is still being determined, hit near a trade kiosk.

The National Police also showed a photo of the consequences of the enemy shelling.

Updated

At 8:39 p.m., the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported that a 15-year-old teenager was killed in a Russian attack on a children's cafe in the Zaporizhzhia region. The boy died during resuscitation.

"An 18-year-old girl and four children aged 11, 14, 15, and 17 were wounded as a result of an enemy shell hitting a recreation facility located near the playground in the village of Malokaterinivka, Zaporizhzhia district. A 15-year-old boy died during resuscitation," the department said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office said that a pre-trial investigation had been initiated in criminal proceedings over the enemy's violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to investigators, the occupiers fired at the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia around 5:40 p.m. on August 20.

At 8:42 p.m., Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported that five people, including four children, were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Levada children's cafe.

