The deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence, and Intelligence, "servant of the people" Mariana Bezuhla, believes that the command of the Armed Forces will withdraw units from the Donetsk region, which will lead to the rapid occupation of the region.

The MP wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"We had a fairly successful meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine today, but I can't think of anything else but what is happening in the Donetsk region. Our troops are being withdrawn from there, leaving entire frontline areas to fend for themselves, ammunition is not being resupplied, and the Russians are passing through empty fortifications.

Under such circumstances, the occupation of Pokrovsk is a matter of the near future, and Toretsk is completing its last days. It looks like we are giving away the Donetsk region, the theatre of operations for the eleventh year of the war, the land where thousands of Ukrainians laid down their lives for Ukraine. But after Pokrovsk, there is a direct road to Pavlohrad, where there are no fortifications at all, and then Dnipro. After Toretsk, there is the Kramatorsk agglomeration, and then the Kharkiv region... No equipment has been made for the administrative border of the Donetsk region," Bezuhla wrote.

The MP blames the situation in the Donetsk region on the chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"Syrskyi is bringing the war to a new level of manoeuvres from the Second World War, where the stakes are on the loss or gain of entire regions, but what is the price and what are the prospects? I am sure that he has no clear answers either. It's a game of "master or master". The surprises are not over. The manoeuvres of the Ukrainian Zhukov continue," Bezuhla said.