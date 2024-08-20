Russian troops spend three times more artillery ammunition than AFU - Syrskyi

The enemy maintains a high intensity of artillery shelling at the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the east and south of our country. On average, the invaders spend 44.5 thousand rounds of ammunition per day.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during an online speech at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET reports.

According to the commander-in-chief, between August 6 and 14, Russian troops used 400,63 thousand artillery shells, or an average of 44,500 per day. This is three times more than the Armed Forces of Ukraine - 131,46 thousand, or 14,600 per day, respectively.

At the same time, according to Syrskyi, the ratio of artillery shells consumption in July-August this year was 3:1, while in January-May this year it was 7:1, or about 70 thousand to 10 thousand daily.

In addition, he recalled that in October-December 2023, Russian troops spent more than 30,000 artillery shells daily, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine spent up to 10,000. In August-September 2023, Russian troops spent about 20 thousand daily, and the Armed Forces about 13 thousand.

The Chief of the Armed Forces also added that the enemy is firing missiles at critical economic facilities, civilian infrastructure and key industrial facilities in Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression, the enemy has used more than 9,600 missiles and almost 14,000 attack drones. Over 2400 missiles and 9200 drones were destroyed by air defense systems," informed Syrskyi.

