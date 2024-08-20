45 thousand people to be evacuated from Sumy region - MIA

Currently, 45 thousand people need to be evacuated from the Sumy region.

This was stated by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Currently, we need to evacuate the Sumy region, this is what the Defense Council decided - it is about 45 thousand people. In the future, that is, this is not an urgent evacuation. So far, we have evacuated about 21,000 people, including 5,000 children, from Sumy. And in Sumy, in order to make this evacuation systematic and systematic, we have selected the best volunteers from the National Police and the State Emergency Service," the Interior Minister said.

According to him, these specialists are currently undergoing appropriate training.

"We will persuade people who do not want to leave - here we can understand people (their reasons - ed.), but we have to take all the children. That's why both local authorities and neighboring regions are doing everything they can to move these people somewhere. Mostly people go to their relatives or friends, but some do not have this opportunity. That's why we take them to the neighboring Poltava region and Kyiv region," Klymenko said.

The minister noted that people should realize that it is dangerous for them to stay there.

"On the one hand, we have pushed the enemy away from the border, but the enemy is still trying to attack. And although, for example, there is no artillery shelling now, we are now experiencing air attacks, in particular, by GBUs. We want it to be civilized and for people to make their own decisions. Especially since the heating season is coming and it will be very difficult to ensure the safety and provide all the necessary things to the people who are in these areas," explained the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.