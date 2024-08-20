Military commandant’s office ensures full life support of regions where our troops are conducting defense operation - Klymenko

The military commandant's office fully ensures the vital activity of those regions where the Armed Forces are conducting a defense operation.

This was stated by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Kropyvnytskyi, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We did not occupy these territories, we did not establish any authority. There is a military commandant's office there, and those people who stayed there ... receive humanitarian aid and medicines from the military. This is spelled out in the Geneva Conventions. This is not a desire to appear kind, it is a matter of state responsibility. And we are showing that Ukraine is a responsible state that adheres to the conventions it has signed," Klymenko said.

According to him, that is why the military gives them their request, and they pass on to the military through the police and the State Emergency Service everything they need for these people.

"And these are people, 90% of them are aged 60+. There are cancer patients, diabetics, and they don't receive medicines. And we have no right to leave them there to die. That is why we are doing this work. The military commandant's office fully ensures the life support of the regions where our troops are conducting a defense operation," the minister explained.

