Czech Parliament calls on intelligence agencies to check for Russian influence in country’s Orthodox churches

Pavel Fischer, chairman of the Czech Senate's security committee, believes that the government should instruct the security services to investigate the threat posed by the country's Orthodox churches. He said that they could be used for Russian influence operations.

Fischer also said that Czech Minister of Culture Martin Baksa should check whether the Russian Orthodox Church in the Czech Republic and the Orthodox Church of the Czech Republic operate in accordance with the law and the terms of registration. If not, then, according to the chairman of the committee, the minister should propose their abolition.

It is noted that in 2022, the Czech Ministry of Culture found no grounds for this.

"Freedom of religion and association should not be abused for the unlawful influence of a hostile foreign state. We are convinced that it is undesirable for the Russian Orthodox Church in the Czech Republic or the Orthodox Church in the Czech lands to be used for the influence exerted by the Russian Federation against the interests of the Czech Republic," Fischer said.

According to the committee, the Orthodox Church in the Czech Republic is independent of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC). It ranks second in the country in terms of popularity. According to České noviny, the number of its believers has increased due to refugees from Ukraine.

However, since 2014, the church has come under increasing influence from individuals associated with Russian security forces.

The publication also recalls that in April 2023, the Czech Republic imposed sanctions against the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill (Vladimir Gundyaev), because of his support for Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As reported, on Tuesday, August 20, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Activities of Religious Organizations in Ukraine", which bans the activities of religious organizations associated with the Russian Federation.

