Russian drone kills resident of Zmiivka in Kherson region

On the evening of August 19, a local resident was fatally wounded in a drone attack.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"My condolences to the family and friends... The Russian military is shelling the city and the region from morning to night, attacking civilians with drones. Today alone, nine people have been injured, three of them children. The situation in the coastal areas is the most critical. I urge you once again: take care of your safety and the safety of your children," Prokudin urged.

As Censor.NET previously reported, 9 people, including a 14-year-old teenager, were injured in drone attacks in Kherson and the region on the evening of August 20.

Read more: Ruscists attacked suburb of Kherson: 2 people injured