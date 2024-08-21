Ukrainian Defence Forces strike at Russian S-300 system in Rostov region - General Staff

On the night of 21 August, units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck at the position of the enemy's S-300 anti-aircraft missile system near the village of Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region, Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that according to the results of objective control, explosions were recorded at certain targeting points. The accuracy of the damage is being investigated.

"Russian invaders also use S-300 systems to strike at peaceful cities of Ukraine, destroying residential buildings and terrorising the civilian population.

Joint combat work of all components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces against important targets of the Russian armed forces is ongoing," the General Staff added.

