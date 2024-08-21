166 combat engagements took place in frontline over last day, over third of them in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff of AFU

At the frontline, 166 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops took place over the last day, one third of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers also tried to advance twenty-four times in the Toretsk sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces struck 15 times at the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, three air defence systems, three artillery systems, one radar and one other important object of the Russian occupiers.

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Ridkodub, Nove, Serebryanka, Verkhniokamianske, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Toretsk, Nelipivka, Hrodivka, Oleksandropil, Myrnohrad, Mykhailivka, Vuhledar, Vodiane, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Lobkove, Novoyakovlivka, Novopavlivka, Mykolaivka.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

The enemy conducted offensive and assault operations in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Vovchansk 11 times.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements in the last day was 15. Ukrainian defence forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

Enemy's attacks in Donbas

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 18 enemy attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Novosadove, Hrekivka and Dibrova.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five attacks near Vyimka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight attempts by the enemy to advance near Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Ivanivske. The situation is under control.

With the support of bombers and attack aircraft, the enemy tried to advance twenty-four times in the Toretsk sector. He acted in the areas of New York, Nelipivka, Toretsk and Zalizne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 66 enemy attacks. The enemy is trying to advance in the direction of Vozdvyzhenka, Mykhailivka, Kalynivka, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ptyche, Skuchne and Zelene Pole.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka and Karlivka, where the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defensive lines ten times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made two attempts to seize our positions near Vodiane in Donetsk region.

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, enemy units tried twice to advance unsuccessfully in the direction of Novodanylivka and near Mala Tokmachka.

The invaders became more active in the Prydniprovskyi sector, where our defenders had to repel five attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Situation in the North of Ukraine

On the border with Chernihiv region, the enemy maintains a military presence and conducts reconnaissance activities.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces also continue operations in the Kursk sector.