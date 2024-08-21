Ukraine and Russian Federation are not capable of large-scale offensive. Both sides can enter "dead end" - Pentagon

Ukraine and Russia lack the military resources to conduct large-scale offensive operations against each other. This may indicate that both sides are approaching a stalemate.

This is stated in the Pentagon report, Censor.NET reports citing Bloomberg.

According to intelligence estimates, Ukraine still does not have the ammunition to match Russia's ability to fire about 10,000 artillery shells a day, even after the US Congress unblocked new military aid in April.

The threat of a stalemate at the front

It is noted that Ukrainian troops remain capable of defensive operations against the enemy, but they will not be able to launch a large-scale counter-offensive for at least another six months.

"Russia, on the other hand, has adopted a strategy of attrition and will be able to hold the buffer zone that its forces have seized, but does not have enough forces "to threaten a deeper advance into Ukrainian-held territory such as the city of Kharkiv," the Pentagon report said.

This is confirmed by the words of former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who also predicts that "the conflict is close to reaching a stalemate".

Ukrainian Armed Forces' success in using ATACMS in Crimea

The report notes Ukraine's successful use of US-supplied ATACMS missile systems, which hit several key Russian military targets, including in Sevastopol and Crimea.

According to the Pentagon, these strikes have forced Russian forces to reinforce air defenses in Crimea with state-of-the-art S-500 systems, for example, to protect the Kerch Bridge, but the air defenses have yet to demonstrate full combat capability and significant success, especially on the occupied peninsula.

