Up to dozen RF drones flew towards Kyiv, all were destroyed by air defense forces - KCMA

Air defense forces destroyed up to a dozen Russian drones heading towards Kyiv.

This was reported by the KCMA press service, Censor.NET informs.

"Since yesterday evening, from 11:00 p.m. and throughout the night and morning, most regions of Ukraine were under the threat of enemy attack UAVs. Including Kyiv.

According to preliminary information, up to a dozen enemy drones were heading towards the capital. However, all of the occupier's attack UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces on the outskirts of Kyiv," the statement said.

In the capital without victims and destruction.

