Air Force destroyed 50 of 69 Shaheds and one Kh-59/Kh-69 missile. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 21, 2024, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region, a Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile from the airspace of the Kursk region, and 69 attack UAVs of the type "Shahed" (areas of launches - Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk, Kursk).

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

In total, 72 air targets were detected and escorted by the Air Force's radio engineering troops.

The air attack of the enemy was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, radio-electronic warfare units of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 51 air targets were shot down: one Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile and 50 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs within the borders of the Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy and Chernihiv regions," Oleschuk said.

In addition, another 16 enemy UAVs were lost in location - they probably fell under the influence of radio-electronic means of countermeasures. The information is being clarified.

It was also recorded that an enemy strike drone crossed the state border with the Republic of Belarus in the Chernihiv region, another Russian UAV returned "to its homeland" - in the Belgorod region.

As of 11:15, one enemy drone is in the airspace of Cherkasy region. Combat work continues, added the commander of the Air Force Base of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

