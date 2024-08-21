In south, 91 occupiers and 39 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed during day, 5 military supply points were damaged

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, 91 occupiers were destroyed.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 91 people.

The Russians also lost 39 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

1 anti-aircraft vehicle;

1 portable radar combat station;

12 artillery systems;

15 units of armored vehicles;

6 reconnaissance UAVs;

2 boats;

1 complex of video surveillance;

1 motorcycle.

Ukrainian defenders also hit 5 field supply points, 4 observation points, 11 dugouts, and 4 residences of enemy personnel.

Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 60,3010 Russian invaders.