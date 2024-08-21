Ministry of Defence has codified about 20 models of vehicles for transport of bulk freight

Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion, the Ministry of Defence has codified and authorised about 20 models of specialised vehicles and vehicles designed to transport large-sized and heavy-tonnage cargo for the needs of the Armed Forces.

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET informs.

The fleet of specialised vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been strengthened by heavy transport semi-trailers (so-called "trawls"), truck tractors and conventional tractors manufactured by well-known automotive concerns from the USA, Europe and Asia. Also, products of domestic enterprises.

"In the context of high-intensity combat operations, efficient logistics and fast delivery of military equipment are extremely important. Truck tractors and heavy trailers are needed to transport various types of weapons and military equipment: tanks, self-propelled artillery systems, armoured combat vehicles, other bulky military cargo, etc.", the defence ministry said.

The use of special vehicles for transporting bulky goods allows the troops to move armoured vehicles and other heavy equipment quickly from one point to another if necessary.

"This method of logistics allows, among other things, to save the valuable own motor resource of heavy armoured vehicles. In addition, heavy vehicles ensure reliable delivery of damaged armour to repair bases," the Ministry of Defence explained.